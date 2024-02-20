National Grid Partners and Joules Accelerator Announce Climate Startup Showcase

Read all of our latest news stories HERE.

National Grid Partners and Joules Accelerator are partnering on March 12th to host leading climate startups to kick off EPRI Electrification Week! Join them at Trustees’ Garden, Charles H. Morris Center for a pre-Electrification Week event to participate in “conversations around climate technology trends, insights from energy professionals, networking opportunities and portfolio startup pitches.”

Joules presents twelve startups through two cohorts per year. Each cohort lasts 90 days and requires 2-4 hours per month for meeting with potential customers. The program is free for startups, free to apply, and does not take equity.

National Grid Partners invests in innovators with the tenacity, ingenuity and creativity to make a difference and accelerate the clean energy transition. Launched in 2018 as the corporate venture and innovation arm of National Grid, Grid Partners combines 100 years of investing experience and 125 years of utility operations and is the only VC firm that’s built an alliance of nearly 100 global utilities.

Joules Accelerator works to identify, advise, and deploy early-stage climate startups while connecting them with the energy network of the Southeast and beyond. Since 2013, Joules has moved quickly to make connections to relevant networks to promote innovative climate and energy solutions.

You can attend for free by registering here.