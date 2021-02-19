My Nurse Now, a local tech startup offering virtual and in-home house calls, has been responding to the pandemic with hybrid house calls, virtual care, and COVID-19 testing at home. The new company falls under the umbrella of parent company Coastal Care Partners, “a locally-owned company that is changing the way our community ages by offering the area’s only comprehensive, nurse-managed aging life care programs.”

Amy and Scott Pierce, Founders of Coastal Care Partners and My Nurse Now, realized there were critical gaps in medical care in the great Savannah area and the Low Country when they were searching for aging life care services for their own loved ones. This led them to start Coastal Care Partners for the aging and eventually My Nurse Now for the community-at-large. My Nurse Now focuses on house calls with mobile medical care, which provides “simple or complex medical care in the comfort of your home.”

This January the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) partnered with Coastal Care Partners to distribute the vaccine to 200+ SCCPS teachers and staff members. Learn more about the partnership and the work Coastal Care Partners is doing by reading the Savannah Morning News article here: https://www.savannahnow.com/story/news/2021/02/17/more-than-200-savannah-chatham-teachers-staff-receive-covid-vaccines/6768812002/