Meet the Technology Association of Georgia at Bar Julian

Savannah, GA – (August 16, 2021) – The Creative Coast is teaming up with the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) for a Happy Hour on Thursday, August 19th, from 6 pm – 8 pm at Bar Julian. The evening social will provide all attendees an opportunity to meet TAG and learn more about their membership offerings.

TAG’s mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence, and Educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational pillars TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies, and the overall Georgia economy. Currently, TAG serves 35,000 members statewide through 27 societies & more than 150 events annually. The non-profit serves small business innovators and entrepreneurs, growth software companies, technology-enabled manufacturing and hardware companies, established technology companies, IT and development departments in non-tech companies, technology startups and early-stage companies, and companies that provide services to the technology industry.

The advantages of joining TAG include…

Gaining access to Georgia’s technology leaders

The opportunity to engage in leadership opportunities

The ability to create powerful visibility at leading industry events

The opportunity to stand out with TAG Awards

Participation in community-building events

The chance to help drive diversity and inclusion across the tech ecosystem

Access to elected officials and policymakers

The opportunity to share insights and discuss industry trends across channels

Unprecedented membership benefits

Influence in the tech workforce pipeline

Join us for an evening of connectivity and networking. Grab yourself a drink while you network with others in the community and meet TAG to learn how they’re supporting their members by generating opportunities for personal, professional, and business growth. To learn more about how they’re serving Georgia’s innovators and technologists, visit their website here.

Bar Julian is located atop the brand new Thompson Hotel at 201 Port Street. The rooftop bar offers panoramic views, including the Savannah River, and is Savannah’s tallest rooftop bar. You can find us on the east side of the outdoor patio.

Please RSVP. This is important in case The Creative Coast needs to send out last-minute time/locations changes or needs to contact you after the event.