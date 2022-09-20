Meet the September 28th SHE HUSTLES Presenters, Speakers, & Panelists

SAVANNAH (September 20, 2022) – Savannah SCORE and The Creative Coast have announced the fall 2022 SHE HUSTLES presenters, keynote speakers, and panelists. The September 28th event will be the final SHE HUSTLES of the year and will offer new afternoon workshops to bring an educational component to the event. The afternoon workshop session will take place from 3pm – 5pm at the Coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm St.) followed by an evening conference from 5:30pm – 8pm at The Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.).

Afternoon workshops will include four classes with attendees able to choose between two classes each hour. The 3pm workshops will include a business plan workshop called “Planning to Profit” from Certified Savannah SCORE Mentor Daisy Jones and a financial management workshop called “Healthy Cashflow Best Practices” from Victoria Saxton, CFO at the Small Business Assistance Corporation. The 4pm workshops will include an automation, technology, and time management workshop featuring two presenters who will co-teach on “Tips and Tricks for Automating Your Front and Back Offices”: Jen Bonnett, Executive Director of The Creative Coast, will present on automating sales and marketing efforts, and Tanita Daniels, Founder and Accounting Manager at Straightpoint Accounting Solutions, will present on automating financial and bookkeeping systems. In a second 4pm workshop option, Mark McCrae, Vice President at First Chatham Bank and Certified Subject Matter Expert for Savannah SCORE, and Ned Duffy, Treasurer and Certified Mentor for Savannah SCORE, will present on “Getting Capital to Finance Your Business.”

The evening session at The Clyde will begin at 5:30pm with hors d’oeuvres from Pretty Girl Cheffing Culinary Services, a wine bar, and networking. Patty Turner, host of WSAV’s The Bridge, will kick off the event as the conference emcee. Keynote speakers Michaela Thompson, Chief Financial Officer at the Georgia Ports Authority, and Loretta Lepore, Chief Communications Officer at the Georgia Ports Authority, will engage in an interactive discussion on their journey to leadership. The evening will conclude with a panel discussion highlighting five local women entrepreneurs and leaders. The panel will be moderated by Whitney Gilliard, who is the Co-founder and CEO of Gilliard & Company. Panelists will include…

Anna Litvinova, Flight Test Engineer and a UNICEF NextGen and Global Shapers member

Marguerite Seckman, Owner of Fête Savannah, Co-owner of Starland Strange and Bazaar, and Co-owner of Superbloom

Patt Gunn, Founder & CEO of Underground Tours of Savannah, the Savannah Gallery on Slavery and Healing, and Co-founder of The Center for Jubilee, Reconciliation and Healing

Whitney Hall, Founder & President of HallofSneakz

Attendees can choose to attend the afternoon workshops only ($20), the evening conference only ($20), or both ($30)! Tickets must be purchased online, in advance. Creative Coast Community Members receive a 50% discount on tickets using a code previously emailed to them. We encourage those interested in attending to buy their tickets as soon as possible given this event has sold out in the past. All ticket holders are entered to win a raffle drawing featuring prizes from local, women-owned businesses.

Visit https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles to learn more and grab your tickets. Please contact Kaitlin Lance at kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries.

