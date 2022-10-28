Meet Ayana Gunn, The Creative Coast’s New GRIT Conference Producer

The Creative Coast is thrilled to announce that Ayana Gunn has joined the team as the GRIT Conference Producer. This upcoming year Geekend will return with a new name, the GRIT Conference. Ayana, who is known for her strategic thinking and multifaceted project management experience, orchestrated events such as Pote Day 2022. She will be responsible for organizing and managing the newly rebranded and refreshed GRIT Conference. The three-day event will take place on January 26-28, 2023.

More About Ayana…

Ayana Gunn is a multifaceted serial entrepreneur with the capability of amplifying the visions of others. Born in Atlanta, GA and raised in Savannah, GA, Ayana knew early on that her path would include educating people on how to succeed. She is the founder of Georgia Media Agency, a media-driven powerhouse that is responsible for countless artists’ rise to fame, interns’ rise to executive-level positions, and endless opportunities. Ayana has successfully worked in various industries, such as non-profits, radio broadcasting, sound and podcast engineering, studios/record labels, corporate banks and law firms, tech startups, and more, offering both her expertise and strength as a strategist.

Ayana is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University where she studied Mass Media Arts and majored in Radio, Television & Film. She’s held multiple leadership positions and two online radio shows while matriculating through college. During her time in college and after graduating, she has worked with, publicized, and interviewed many celebrities and notable individuals.

Fast forward to today, Ayana is the owner and Lead Esthetician of Sunflower Skin Bar, a local day spa in Savannah, GA along with Savannah Wellness Lounge which houses multiple wellness businesses all under one roof. She is also a co-founder of B Good 2 U Foundation, a local non-profit geared towards providing resources to those in need.

All of Ayana’s previous experiences have prepared her for her current path and all that is to come.

Interested in speaking with Ayana about the 2023 GRIT Conference (i.e. – sponsorship, speaking, volunteer opportunities, etc.)? Email her at ayana@thecreativecoast.org.

