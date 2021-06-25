Great news! Tech SAVANNAH’s (techSAV) monthly Tech Tuesday meetups return in July after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tech Tuesday will take place on Tuesday, July 13th, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at Tubby’s Tankhouse in Thunderbolt. If you are new to Savannah and interested in getting involved in Savannah’s community of techies, this is a great way to meet people. Each month Savannah’s community of innovators, designers and technologists gather to talk shop, share ideas and projects, and connect with each other. These events are for those working in the tech industry and even those who are tech-curious.

techSAV was founded by locals who wanted to build a real sense of community and support for the Coastal Empire’s technology workers. Whether you work locally or remote or you are interested in working in the tech industry, you can participate in their programming and social activities. The best ways to stay in touch and updated are to join the techSAV slack channel, join their group on Meetup.com, and check their calendar for new events and happenings. They even have a monthly “Job Party” in their Slack channel for those seeking tech work.

To learn more, visit https://techsav.co/.