March 2022 Hedera Hashgraph

By The Creative Coast | March 20, 2022

Catch up on the latest from Savannah’s Hedera Hashgraph Meetup led by Jeremy Fletcher!

What is Hedera Hashgraph?

  • A public ledger that takes advantage of the hashgraph consensus algorithm.
  • Build fast, fair, and secure decentralized applications with hedeara.
  • Use APIs to build the future of peer-to-peer payments, tokenized assets, digital identity, and more.

