Do you know what a data-driven business is or how it operates? Data helps your business make better-informed decisions plus much, much more. Even if you don’t consider your business “data-driven,” making data digestible, accessible, & actionable is key for every business to understand.

Big Data especially is a convoluted catchphrase that makes something fairly simple, seem overly complex. Tune in as Zeek Coleman, Director of Data Intelligence for Visit Savannah, explains, in simple terms, what data is available, what you can learn from it, and how to leverage it to benefit your business.

Watch Making Data Digestible, Accessible, & Actionable ft. Zeek Coleman.

About Zeek:

Zeek has been leading Visit Savannah’s data strategies for the last decade. He’s a thought leader, marketing guru, and frequent speaker at industry conferences.

Lunchtime Topics are a weekly program of the Creative Coast that feature expert speakers in various industries across the entrepreneurial spectrum. These weekly, one-hour meetups occur once per week, Monday through Friday from 12p-1p. Bring your lunch and a notepad and get ready to learn! Lunchtime Topics offer a fast and easy way to educate yourself and elevate your business in areas that are important to creating a successful and sustainable company. During or after a speaker’s presentation, you will be able to ask questions and connect with the presenter.

