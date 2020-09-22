Watch Yvonne Jouffrault, Founder and Product Marketing Guru to learn how to grow your business and improve retention by mapping every interaction with your customer from the time they first hear about your product or service through their conversion to becoming a paying customer and engaging with your product and team.

.Yvonne uses examples from her work with Zenaton, a developer tool startup in Paris and Coastal Voice, a growing Savannah-based business phone service. Mapping the customer journey opens up opportunities for better marketing, operations and overall customer success which improves customer retention and creates more referrals through word of mouth. Yvonne also illustrates how to map out the journey and then identify friction points and opportunities for each step that can help improve the entire customer experience from marketing to customer support.

<noscript><iframe title="Lunchtime Topic with Yvonne Jouffrault: Mapping the Customer Journey" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rFNlMfkTrys?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

For a slide deck of Yvonne’s presentation, click HERE.