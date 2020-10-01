The Savannah Logistics Technology Corridor (SLTC) Taskforce has been working hard over the past three-plus years with the goal of growing Savannah into a globally recognized location for logistics innovation. One of the SLTC Taskforce’s biggest wins to date was obtaining $400,000 in state funding plus $100,000 of local matching funds for a series of studies on how to achieve this mission. The first of these studies was completed this spring.

Watch to learn about the study’s findings and how you can be a part of the SLTC.