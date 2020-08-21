Make sure your clients/partners/co-workers don’t get drained with Zoom Fatigue from your presentations and workshops!

<noscript><iframe title="Lunchtime Topic with Nate Lynch: Remote Workshop Facilitation" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_NRfY1jWHw4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>