<noscript><iframe title="Lunchtime Topic with Murem Sharpe: Customer Discovery - What. Why. How." width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vigTUneOv9M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

What is the customer discovery process and why is it important to starting your business and developing your product or service? Join us for a Lunchtime Topic with Murem Sharpe as she talks us through the importance of the Customer Discovery process at the start of your business and also HOW to execute on the customer discovery process. Murem will also be giving away a copy of Rob Fitzpatrick’s book The Mom Test: How to talk to customers & learn if your business is a good idea when everyone is lying to you to one lucky participant. (http://momtestbook.com/)

About the Presenter:

Murem Sharpe, Creative Coast board vice president, is a technology business founder, experienced corporate executive, nonprofit and academic board leader, and former U.S. Senate staffer. As a corporate executive and entrepreneur, Murem brought numerous technology products and services to market in the United States and globally. As founder of the StrategyRx consultancy, she partners with medicine and healthcare innovators to bring valuable products and services to market. Murem serves as chief marketing officer for OXOS Medical, the breakthrough medical imaging venture launched in Savannah and operating in both Savannah and Atlanta. She holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and B.A. in Government from Cornell University.