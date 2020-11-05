It’s not a matter of if your web application will be hacked, but when. As David Zendzian explains in his below talk, hackers create bots that can scan the entire web in an hour for vulnerable websites. And that’s just the short of it. When building a web application, security should be a top concern no matter if you’re a small business or a large corporation. In this Lunchtime Topic, David breaks down all of the security considerations you should make when developing a web application. Watch to learn!

<noscript><iframe title="Lunchtime Topics ft David Zendzian" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yKni4j8Vjtg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

About David:

David Zendzian has over 30 years of Information Technology and Security experience and is a member of the VMware Tanzu Strategic and Executive Advisory Team as an Executive Technical Advisor for Compliance and Security. David came to VMware/Pivotal from a stealth startup bank where he was CISO responsible for building the complete security program for a startup FDIC regulated bank. Before the bank startup, David was a co-founder of ZZ Servers a provider of hybrid cloud-managed security and hosting focusing on businesses needing PCI, HIPAA and other security solutions. David saw the need to create ZZ Servers after spending years as a PCI QSA and Penetration tester working with companies such as Virgin Mobile, Williams Sonoma, Wells Fargo Bank, US Marine Corps, and Kayak.com. As an industry leader David also gives his time back and volunteers with and speaks at industry events such as Security BSides and is co-founder and Board member of Security BSides Charleston a 501c3 just finishing it’s 7th year providing information security training to the local Charleston community.

About VMWare:

VMWare helps you master the art of building software your customers love—and use [their] portfolio of products to run it on any cloud.

