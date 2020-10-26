The Creative Coast partners with TechSAV for their monthly, educational lunchFunction101. Join techSAV for lunch every month for lunchFunction101 where senior technologists share their ideas, best practices and lessons learned. Check their calendar for the next lunchFunction 101.

Watch Derwin Roland present Agile…is it a Silver Bullet? Derwin is the Lead Agile Coach with NCR Payment Solutions. In this insightful virtual meetup, he unpacks the impact of Agile in today’s market and address questions like: What is Agile really? How is it impacting companies’ ability to get to market faster? Is it helping to create a better people culture? Where does it succeed and where does it fail?

<noscript><iframe title="lunchFunction101: Agile…is it a Silver Bullet?" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/M1tJUiYgrIk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

About Derwin:

Derwin has over 30 years of experience in IT and 8 years in Agile Transformation roles. His experience includes system engineering, quality engineering, sales, and management. He is passionate about the Agile values and principles and how they can influence and impact any organization and not only engineering, but other entities like finance, marketing, sales, and human

About TechSAV:

TechSAV is a community of innovators, designers and technologists in Savannah Georgia that are passionate about building better products and a better community here in Savannah.