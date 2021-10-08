Lokx & Fortinet to Speak on 10 Steps to Avoid a Cyber Breach at Free, Virtual Creative Coast Event on October 13th at Noon

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Does your company have an up-to-date and active cybersecurity strategy in place?

You read and hear about the high-profile cyber breaches – Colonial Pipeline, JBS Foods, T-Mobile, AT&T, LinkedIn, Kaseya, Oldsmar (FL) Water Treatment, Microsoft, SolarWinds, et al. However, there are thousands more breaches/events weekly you never hear about because they are not household names. Cybercrime is ever-evolving, and it’s a business emanating from gangs in the nation-states – they go to work every day in tall shiny buildings!

No sector, business segment, or organization size is immune.

Here are some important stats to keep in mind…

Ransomware attacks alone are up 288% between Q1 and Q2 of 2021 according to NCC Group.

The insurance industry now ranks cyber incidents as 3rd largest risk globally behind business interruption and the pandemic.

The harshest of realities is that 60% of small and medium enterprises go out of business within 6 months of a cyber attack.

This Lunchtime Topic will cover…

The current state of cybersecurity

Underlying causes of a cyber breach

How to improve your cybersecurity

A special giveaway from Lokx & Fortinet

This interactive webinar will feature speakers from Lokx, a company of trusted advisors and systems integrators in cybersecurity, cyber advisory, IoT, and advanced networking, as well as from Fortinet, a company that secures the largest enterprises, SMB, service providers, and government organizations around the world. Speakers include Christoper Cook (CEO of Lokx), Jon Boyles (Regional Account Manager at Fortinet), Jim Claypoole (System Engineer at Fortinet), and Byron Stewart (Presales SLED Engineer at Fortinet).

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 13th, from 12pm – 1pm via Zoom. To learn more and register for the event, visit https://thecreativecoast.org/event/10-steps-to-avoid-a-cyber-breach-ft-lokx-and-fortinet/.

