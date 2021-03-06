Sandi Prosnitz, Founder of LoGo Goods, LLC, is proud and excited to be leading a powerhouse team – Got “Cure” Age – campaigning for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society MWOTY. With the help of an amazing team, we are raising money to kick blood cancer in the a$$. Events are being scheduled and will be publicized as we get closer to kickoff on March 25th, which we’ll be celebrating at Bar Food in Habersham Village on Thursday, March 25th from 4PM – 7PM.

Cancer touches all of our lives in one form or another. Sandi’s wife is a two-time cancer survivor. Her stepmother is currently battling stage 4 lung cancer. And over 25 years ago, she said goodbye to a dear friend who was lost to cancer at only 19 years old.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society not only works to stamp out blood cancers but all cancers. It’s easier to test blood than tissue, and the results over the past decade have been remarkable.

Please join us on March 25th https://fb.me/e/40K6xBvSJ and continue to follow Team Got CUREage throughout the 10-week campaign. Donations will be accepted starting on March 25th, at https://fundraise.lls.org/edit/4206435

About LoGo Goods

LoGo Goods provides graphic design services, specializing in logo design and design for print. Are you a non-profit or hosting a fundraising event for a non-profit? Printing and products cost us money so we need to pass that on to you, but we love to donate our time to special causes. No-charge/low-charge graphic design services to select causes we can get behind.

Learn more about LoGo Goods here:

www.logogoods411.com