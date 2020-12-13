VicTree Financial, or VicTreeFi for short, was founded in Savannah. VicTreeFi is a female-founded education technology company. The company offers on-demand, customizable, financial education to schools and community organizations.

As many students and organization members must now complete work from home, VicTreeFi has been tasked with assisting institutions to establish creative solutions to keep members engaged and informed. During the second quarter of 2020, the company was challenged to create virtual courses for Girl Scout financial literacy badges. Since Savannah is the birthplace of Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of the Girl Scouts of the USA, VicTreeFi was thrilled to curate custom virtual courses for this cause. Also, VicTreeFi’s co-founder is a Girl Scout alumna.

VicTreeFi team members worked tirelessly to prepare courses for use as soon as possible. The company now provides courses that allow for the completion of over 20 badges to Girl Scout councils across the country, as well as the USA Girl Scouts Overseas. Over 10,000 Girl Scouts have completed badges utilizing VicTreeFi courses.

To learn more about VicTreeFi, visit their website here: https://www.victreefi.com/#/home