Lite Foot Company to Celebrate Grand Opening of Brick-and-Mortar Store on March 4

SAVANNAH, GA (February 21, 2023) — Lite Foot Company is excited to announce the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday, March 4 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at 2400 Bull Street, Suite 4 in Savannah. During the event, visitors can watch the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, meet owner Katie Rodgers-Hubbard, enjoy catered drinks and bites, and shop for sustainable home goods.

Lite Foot Company is an eco-conscious refillery and sustainable home goods company dedicated to helping people on their sustainable journey. Rodgers-Hubbard and her team offer refills of many household and personal care products. Customers are encouraged to bring their own containers to fill up on their desired products like soaps, shampoos, lotions, and cleaning materials. Additionally, Lite Foot sells many zero-waste essentials such as bamboo toothbrushes, stasher bags, beeswax wraps, and other home goods.

“After two years of running our mobile refillery, Hillary the Refillery, we’re proud to make sustainability even more accessible by opening our first brick-and-mortar location,” explained Rodgers-Hubbard. “We’re also looking forward to celebrating with the sponsors who have contributed to our SMALL STEPS Make a Big Difference Campaign.”

Launched in November 2022, the SMALL STEPS Make a Big Difference Campaign offers local businesses and residents an opportunity to contribute to the opening of Lite Foot Company’s new store by sponsoring the naming rights for several sustainable products, refillery stations, and sections of a one-of-a-kind mural, designed by local artist Julia McGahee. The campaign allows Lite Foot to continue serving the Savannah community and surrounding areas with an expanded inventory of quality, eco-friendly products while providing additional services and resources.

To learn more about Lite Foot Company and the grand opening celebration, visit litefootcompany.com or RSVP at Eventbrite.

About Lite Foot Company

The first refillery of its kind in Georgia and the Lowcountry, Lite Foot Company launched in January 2021 in Savannah. What began as tent pop-ups at local markets and then a mobile retail experience, called Hillary the Refillery, has evolved into a brick-and-mortar refillery store in the heart of the Starland District. Through word-of-mouth, social media, local community events, speaking engagements, and pop-ups, Lite Foot Company has diverted countless single-use items and plastic products from landfills in just two years. Learn more at litefootcompany.com.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.