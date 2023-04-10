Listen to Building the Future Workforce with STEAM Education with Ambria Berksteiner

In this Lunchtime Topic, we chatted with the Founder of Operation One STEM At A Time, Ambria Berksteiner. She shared her journey and share the importance of STEAM education. Learn about Operation One STEM At A Time, how to get you and/or your child involved in STEM education in Savannah and more!

About Ambria:

Ambria Berksetiner is an engineer by trade and the founder of Operation One STEM at a Time, a local 501(c)3 non-profit that works to educate, enlighten and empower young women of color to explore and pursue STEM careers.

Berksteiner launched the organization in 2016 while attending Spelman College where she majored in mathematics. She had the realization that talented African American girls interested in STEM needed more exposure, encouragement, and relatable role models from the industry and wanted to provide young women with the same opportunities that led her to pursue an engineering degree. “When you don’t see yourself reflected back in an industry, it can be discouraging. The only reason that there’s a gap is because we need more people reaching out to young women and giving back. That’s the whole purpose of Operation One STEM at a time,” Berksteiner explains.

Over the past six years, and while obtaining a bachelor’s of science in industrial and systems engineering from Auburn University, Ambria has continued to pursue this mission. She has partnered with local organizations, universities, churches, and STEM professionals from all over Savannah to offer STEM workshops and mentorship opportunities for children. She has worked with The ConneXion Church, Georgia Tech Savannah CEISMC, the Society of Women Engineers, and The Creative Coast to name a few. Her workshops provide hands-on, design-thinking, and problem-solving activities for youth to creatively learn about topics like circuitry, hydraulics, and more.