Lisa Kanda of Elkay Advisors to Host AI-Powered LinkedIn Profile Makeover Workshop

Lisa Kanda will host an “AI-Powered LinkedIn Profile Makeover Workshop” for the second time on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at The Creative Coast. Lisa’s first workshop was a sell-out. Due to popular demand, she will offer her wisdom and experience again.

Lisa, CEO of Elkay Advisors, LLC, is a marketing strategist, speaker, facilitator, and trainer. With over 15 years of experience leading social media workshops, Lisa helps entrepreneurs beat technology intimidation to take consistent action steps to establish, sustain, and grow their online presence and revenue. Her clients refer to her as the LinkedIn Whisperer because of her uncanny and remarkable ability to share concepts that can be easily heard, understood, and acted upon. She helps r growth-focused entrepreneurs attract followers, comments, conversations, and leads.

Join this hands-on workshop and in just two hours, learn how to use ChatGPT and Canva to give your profile a complete makeover. Turn your LinkedIn presence from passive to powerful, and watch your network grow.

Gain a competitive edge with AI-enhanced profile strategies.

Learn to weave keywords seamlessly for greater profile strength.

Master the art of engaging headlines and about sections.

Discover how to create eye-catching profile banners.

The cost to participate in the workshop is $99. There are only six spots available- make sure to register here. Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity to elevate your LinkedIn profile!