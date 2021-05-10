Ilise Benun is the founder of Marketing-Mentor.com, the go-to online resource for creative professionals who want better projects with bigger budgets, through which she offers business coaching to small groups and 1:1. She is also a national speaker and author of 7 books, including “The Creative Professional’s Guide to Money,” 3 online courses via CreativeLive and The Simplest Marketing Plan – all tailored to the needs of creative professionals. Since 2008, she has hosted the Marketing Mentor Podcast. Connect with her on LinkedIn and get her Quick Tips at www.marketing-mentortips.com Ilise teaches us how to perfect our LinkedIn profiles and cover…

– What are the most important elements of my LinkedIn profile?

– How should I decide whether to accept the invitations to connect that I receive?

– How can I reach out to strangers without sounding spammy?

– What’s the best way to share my content on LinkedIn?

<noscript><iframe title="Lunchtime Topic ft. Ilise Benun" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cLm-1F0tNi8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Contact Ilise: [email protected]