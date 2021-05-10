LinkedIn for Creatives: Perfecting Your Profile
Ilise Benun is the founder of Marketing-Mentor.com, the go-to online resource for creative professionals who want better projects with bigger budgets, through which she offers business coaching to small groups and 1:1. She is also a national speaker and author of 7 books, including “The Creative Professional’s Guide to Money,” 3 online courses via CreativeLive and The Simplest Marketing Plan – all tailored to the needs of creative professionals. Since 2008, she has hosted the Marketing Mentor Podcast. Connect with her on LinkedIn and get her Quick Tips at www.marketing-mentortips.com Ilise teaches us how to perfect our LinkedIn profiles and cover…
– What are the most important elements of my LinkedIn profile?
– How should I decide whether to accept the invitations to connect that I receive?
– How can I reach out to strangers without sounding spammy?
– What’s the best way to share my content on LinkedIn?
Contact Ilise: [email protected]