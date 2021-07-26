Tila Walker, who is the owner of Sign Gypsies Hinesville, is creating an opportunity for Hinesville youth to learn and grow their entrepreneurial skill sets. Walker recently announced the first-ever Liberty County Children’s Business Fair, which will take place on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the LCSS Performing Arts Center on 2140 East Oglethorpe Hwy in Hinesville. Event sponsors include Acton Academy and The Acton School of Business.

The goal is to allow children age 5-17 to showcase their talents and launch their very own startup businesses. Participants will be able to create and design their brand, market it, and sell their product or service to real customers. The Fair has room for up to 50 vendors. The cost to participate is $25 per booth. All youth who are interested must submit a brief preliminary application. Upon acceptance of the preliminary application, applicants will be emailed an official application, booth fee acknowledgment and release form to be returned.

The event is also a friendly competition and will include a panel of judges who will vote on the three categories of Most Original Booth, Highest Business Potential, and Best Presentation.

The deadline for applications is October 8, 2021 or until all 50 spots have been filled.

To learn more about the rules and requirements for the fair and submit a preliminary application, please visit the Liberty County Children’s Business Fair website here.