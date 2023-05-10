Leveraging Generative AI to Boost Revenue for Your Products & Services

What exactly is Generative AI? How is it most helpful for startups and businesses? What AI tools are available to streamline processes and make companies more profitable?

Murem Sharpe addresses all of these questions and more during this special recording of “Leveraging Generative AI to Boost Revenue for Your Products and Services.” Learn why and how Generative AI can help companies be more efficient and bring in more revenue.

Murem's work focuses on client companies in in verticals such as healthcare and medtech, logistics, and business services that market technologies including SaaS (software-as-a-service), marketplaces, and devices. She is a Partner in Revenue Growth at TechCXO.