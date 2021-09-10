Launch Your Tech Career at TAG-Ed + GenSpark’s Virtual Open House, Sept. 16th

NEWS PROVIDED BY THE TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA

For those looking for an opportunity to get technically trained and strategically placed to work with leading tech companies, come join our TAG Ed + GenSpark virtual open house event on September 16th at 12:00 PM EST. At this event, you will learn all about GenSpark and how it can help you launch your technology career.

As an organization that strives for expanding innovation, TAG Ed wants to lead the future of technology by creating and developing new leaders for the tech industry. With these goals in mind, we are excited to partner with GenSpark to achieve them.

GenSpark is on a mission to close the talent gap by upskilling a diverse candidate pool to recast their clients’ workforce. Deeply invested in both client and GenSparker success, the company exhibits a passion for opportunity and diversity. GenSparkers are employed and custom-trained to the specifications of client firms, connecting individuals to refreshed and fulfilling careers.

Through the GenSpark program, you will finish your paid preparation in less than three months, build on your current knowledge and develop technical skills that employers seek, and develop real life experience in skills that open doors.

Not only is the GenSpark program a great way for participants to kickstart or elevate their technological careers, but it is also fruitful for all parties involved. Ninety percent of trained candidates land a job through their program, 108 of Fortune 500 companies hire from their candidate pool, and seventy five percent of GenSparkers are from underrepresented groups.

To learn more about how GenSpark has been shaping the technological workforce and building strong partnerships with America’s best companies for more than 25 years, please visit www.genspark.net.

To register for this virtual open house event, please visit: https://members.tagonline.org/calendar/Details/genspark-virtual-open-house-spark-your-future-technology-career-378783?sourceTypeId=Hub.