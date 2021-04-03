Data-driven business solutions and innovation are at the forefront of many of today’s successful businesses. Amazon, Netflix, Capitol One, etc. all rely on big data to drive company decisions. Even if your company isn’t as big as these moguls, data is an extremely valuable tool that can help your company improve business outcomes. How?

The CIO Data & Analytics Summit aims to cover this with their three-day conference covering:

Foundational investments central to a successful data strategy

Organization-wide centers of excellence that promote innovation across AI, analytics and data

AI’s role in maximizing data’s value for the organization

Clouds for data speed and efficiency

Chief information officers and data officers will benefit from interactive content and valuable conversation with peers and solution providers. The conference will take place from 1:00pm – 4:00pm on April 13th – April 15th, 2021.

Learn more and register here.