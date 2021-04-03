Learn Data Strategies for a changing business landscape at CIO’s Data & Analytics Summit
Data-driven business solutions and innovation are at the forefront of many of today’s successful businesses. Amazon, Netflix, Capitol One, etc. all rely on big data to drive company decisions. Even if your company isn’t as big as these moguls, data is an extremely valuable tool that can help your company improve business outcomes. How?
The CIO Data & Analytics Summit aims to cover this with their three-day conference covering:
- Foundational investments central to a successful data strategy
- Organization-wide centers of excellence that promote innovation across AI, analytics and data
- AI’s role in maximizing data’s value for the organization
- Clouds for data speed and efficiency
Chief information officers and data officers will benefit from interactive content and valuable conversation with peers and solution providers. The conference will take place from 1:00pm – 4:00pm on April 13th – April 15th, 2021.