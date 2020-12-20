In a pinch to find the perfect presents for friends and family this holiday season? With only a few days left to shop, we have some gift ideas for you! At the Creative Coast we believe in #shoppinglocal and #shoppingsmall. Come along as we visit area businesses offering creative, unique, and thoughtful gift ideas.

Your Local Gift Guide

At the Creative Coast in Savannah, we like to shop local and small! In this post, we will help you find the hottest gifts to give this season from local businesses.

Kids adore these hands-on activities…

If you want to find the cutest stocking stuffers for your kids, Henny Penny is the best place to visit. The kids’ cafe has wonderful crafts and art kits to keep children creating and learning. The cafe includes delectables like strawberry, sprinkle donuts, various pastries (vegan ones too), paninis and more! Grab a drip coffee or an oat milk matcha to-go. You’ve got to stay fueled for your shopping spree!

Plant-lovers (even those who don’t have a green thumb) will love this!

Stump Savannah has the best selection of house plants in the area. Emily, plant aficionado and Co-Owner of STUMP, recommends the snake plant for beginner plant-lovers as these only need water about once a month (also a low responsibility for the avid-traveler). To see all of their gifting recommendations for everyone from advanced plant enthusiasts to pet owners who have to be cautious with the house plants they buy, check out their Holiday Gift Guide here.

Additionally, STUMP carries a number of locally-made goods like sustainably-sourced wares and ElonWick’s hand-poured candles– scents include Citron + Mandarin, Black Mermaid, Georgia Peach as well as special seasonal candles.

Got a gamer in your life?

Nerdheim on Broughton Street offers all things games and fandom from Star Wars to Dungeons and Dragons to games like Catan, which has been flying off the shelves. Their retail includes figurines, board games, wearables and all kinds of fun, fan paraphernalia you can’t find anywhere else in the city.

For that friend with a sweet tooth…

Kis Cafe’s beignets are to die for! Their crepes and southern comfort fare are delicious as well making it Savannah’s newest go-to breakfast and lunch spot (try their loaded cornbread). Kis recently launched a “Lo-tea” – kind of like high-tea, but renamed for the low country and revamped at a traditional price point. You can find them on Mall Boulevard during the week or at Starland Yard via their food truck on either Saturday or Sunday. Check out Starland Yard’s food truck schedule here.

Who needs a facial or massage?

If you’re looking to give the gift of relaxation and self-care, Temple Day Spa in the Starland District is the best spot. They offer a range of services including skincare such as facials, dermaplaning, and microdermabrasion and beauty services like brow tints, microblading, and lash lifts. Massage therapy is on the service menu too.

Temple Day Spa also carries various skincare products and goods from Savannah companies like Tatiana Cabral Smith’s Handmade Jewelry, who creates one-of-a-kind earrings, bracelets, and necklaces that make for a special gift for a special someone.

Fitness-junkies will start 2021 off right with this present…

Another great gift, the gift of health. CrossFit Steadfast is offering some great deals for January: two months for three hundred dollars, saving you one hundred. When you work out at Steadfast, you are joining a community of people committed to holding each other accountable and bringing out the best in one another. What a way to start the new year!

Foodies can’t turn down this pizza/beer combo!

Hop Atomica is Savannah’s newest microbrewery and gastropub offering wood-fired food (we have heart eyes for their pizza) and a combination of artfully crafted, small-batch beer and drinks. From sours to seltzers, there is something for everyone. Give your neighbor or friend a gift card to this unique gathering spot. Or…maybe, just treat yourself!

Happy holidays and happy shopping!