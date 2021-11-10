Last Chance! Apply to the Virtual OutPitch Competition for a Chance at $100k

Venture Capital firm Outlander is calling early-stage, tech startups to apply to their second annual OutPitch startup competition taking place live on December 7, 2021. Applicants must be:

Innovative

Early-stage

A tech startup

Headquartered in the United States

The application deadline is Monday, November 15th, at 11:59 PM ET. The application requires completing a quick application request form. Then, check your inbox for an email from info@outlanderlabs.com with a link to a 14-question application.

Applications will be reviewed by the Outlander team, and the top five applicants will be selected to pitch live on December 7th in front of venture capital investors and judges. One winner will receive $100,000 investment from Outlander Labs on a $1M capped convertible promissory note.

Learn more about the pitch competition, see other companies Outlander has invested, and start the application process by visiting their OurPitch 2.0 page:

https://outlander.vc/outpitch

