KKR Small Business Builders is Awarding $10,000 Grants to Female Founders

Now that we are finally beginning to emerge from the pandemic, KKR is focused on building up female entrepreneurs and their businesses. One way they are accomplishing this is through the KKR Small Business Builders Grant Program for Female Founders!

The program will be awarding hundreds of women-owned businesses $10,000 grants as well as providing awardees with access to helpful business resources and Hello Alice’s online community, which allows small businesses to communicate, access resources, and receive help and support from fellow business owners.

To be eligible for this grant, your business must:

Be owned (51%+) by a woman or woman-identifying individual

Be a for-profit business operating in at least one of the following countries: Australia, China, England, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and/or the United States

Must have a minimum of five (5) employees and a maximum of fifty (50) employees

Must have annual gross revenues in 2021 of less than $7 million USD

Applications close on April 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. Hurry and apply here! Winners will be notified via email and publicly announced in early June 2022.

More about KKR Small Business Builders’ Impact:

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions.

Since 2020, KKR has awarded 278 small businesses with $10,000 grants through its Small Business Builders program. A key pillar of KKR’s COVID-19 Relief Effort, the Small Business Builders (SBB) grant supports entrepreneurs and their small businesses around the world. The program is designed to help business owners sustain their enterprises, maintain or create jobs, and spur economic opportunity as they respond to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

More about Hello Alice:

Hello Alice is an online community that allows small businesses to communicate, access resources and receive help and support from fellow business owners. Hello Alice currently has 513,963 members and counting. Their mission is grounded in the belief that all Americans with an entrepreneurial vision deserve access to the funding, resources, and networks they need to succeed.

