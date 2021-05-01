Springboard Enterprises, the premier platform where entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts meet to build great women-led businesses, announced their 2021 Health Innovation Hub: Life Science cohort on Wednesday, April 28th. Savannah’s Katherine Piette was one of eleven women added to the cohort for a virtual bootcamp starting on May 4th. The entrepreneurs were selected for the cohort based on their work to create innovative solutions in life science and healthcare with a number focused on women’s health.

Piette is the CEO and Founder of Costrata, a virtual wound care management company. Corstrata brings Tech-Enabled, Telehealth Services for the care of those with Wound and Ostomies, virtually…from anywhere. The company achieves this by pairing technology with experienced, board-certified wound care experts, who provide wound care, wound prevention, and ostomy care.

To learn more about Corstrata, visit their website here.