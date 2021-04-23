Savannah, GA – On Monday, April 19, Aysia Woods released her first digital product, “The Ultimate Guide to Virtual Event Creation: Create an Impactful Experience From Start to Finish.” This comprehensive book offers advice, actionable steps, worksheets, and checklists to help business owners, event professionals, and entrepreneurs navigate the new landscape of virtual gatherings.

As a corporate event consultant, Woods has built her career on creating spaces for professionals to connect. And while the pandemic put a hold on in-person events, Aysia saw this not as an obstacle but as an opportunity. “Virtual events are here to stay, and they can be so much more than hanging out on Zoom,” Woods said. “I’m here to help people create meaningful spaces where anyone in the world can join.”

Users can download the book, designed to take you through the process of planning and executing an event from beginning to end – from programming to marketing to post-event communication. It even provides guidelines for incorporating in-person elements to virtual events.

“This past year in the midst of the pandemic and civil unrest, people were really in need of connection, belonging, and emotional support. Businesses also still needed to reach their audiences. But doing so required them to sacrifice their safety.” Woods said. “I wrote this book to help bridge those divides and ensure people can meet, share their stories, and learn from a physical distance.”

Download the book on EventsByAW.com today:

https://eventsbyaw.com/ultimate-virtual-event-guide

Aysia Woods is a creator by nature, entrepreneur by heart, and anthropologist by training. She has built a career implementing initiatives and leadership programs with cultural and academic institutions such as The Phillips Collection, Exhibits Development Group, The George Washington University, and Savannah State University. In 2015, Aysia founded Events by AW, a corporate event consultancy for businesses that value community impact and their time. She has led 150+ irreplicable events and programs for award-winning clients — in industries ranging from higher education, fashion, government, to tech — by leveraging her network and people-centric, interdisciplinary approach.

