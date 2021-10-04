Junior Achievement of Georgia is Gearing Up For a Busy Year, Starting With Savannah Business Hall of Fame – Happening November 9th, 2021

Junior Achievement of Georgia is an organization focused on educating and empowering the youth of Georgia. They strive to teach and empower this generation with the confidence and tools they need to succeed in whatever field they decide to pursue. Junior Achievement of Georgia is focused on “educating students in grades K-12 about financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.”

Founded in 1919 and locally in 1949, Junior Achievement has reached more than 10 million students internationally. That number includes over 120,000 students alone in Georgia through their discovery centers:

‘JA Chick-fil-a Foundation Discovery Center’ in Atlanta, GA.

‘JA Discovery Center AT Gwinnett’ in Lawrenceville, GA.

‘Mike & Lynn Cottrell JA Discovery Center at North Georgia’ in Cumming, GA.

‘JA Discovery Center: Dalton’ in Dalton, GA..

Their newest addition is coming to Savannah! The ‘JA Colonial Group Discovery Center’ is set to open doors in less than a year at the Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus. There, middle school students will have the opportunity to be around their peers who are interested in tech and entrepreneurship, as well as interns and Georgia Southern students.

We spoke with Sarah Lippert, who is the Director of Marketing at Junior Achievement of Georgia about what to expect from the upcoming Discovery Center’s programs.

The Discovery Center will host two programs:

JA BizTown creates an unmatched experience where 6th-grade students can interact within a simulated economy and take on the challenge of fueling a business.

JA Finance Park provides 7th-grade students the rare opportunity to experience their personal financial futures first-hand.

Lippert also spoke to us about another way that Junior Achievement helps to emphasize tech and entrepreneurship through their Business Hall of Fame Events.

Every year Junior Achievement of Georgia hosts The Savannah Business Hall of Fame, a black-tie event to honor the careers and contributions of our city’s most admirable citizens. The event consists of a beautiful cocktail reception, followed by a decadent three-course dinner and of course, the infamous induction ceremony. JA holds four separate Business Hall of Fame events in Savannah, Atlanta, Dalton and Gainesville every year and each event nominates a resident from that area.

This event will take place on November 9, 2021. Savannah nominees are Paul Hinchney, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System and Bob Jame, who has been President & CEO of Carver State Bank since 1971. Both men have not only successfully run large, profitable companies for decades, but are also avid members of the community and have contributed greatly to the overall wellbeing of the City of Savannah.

They expect more than 500 area business and civic leaders will attend this year. If you would like to purchase tickets or become a sponsor and join the festivities of this year’s Savannah Business Hall of Fame, they have a reservation website available for you to do so here.

The ticket selections they offer are:

Individual Tickets

Corporate Sponsors

Premier Sponsor

Presenting Sponsor

More about Junior Achievement of Georgia:

They define their purpose with their desire “To inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.”

The core values of Junior Achievement of Georgia are:

“Belief in the boundless potential of young people.”

“Commitment to the principles of market-based economics and entrepreneurship.”

“Passion for what we do and honesty, integrity, and excellence in how we do it.”

“Respect for the talents, creativity, perspectives, and backgrounds of all individuals.”

“Belief in the power of partnership and collaboration.”

“Conviction in the educational and motivational impact of relevant, hands-on learning.”

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.