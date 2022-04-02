Join The Creative Coast for a spring SHE HUSTLES event on May 19th!

SHE HUSTLES, an event from The Creative Coast, is happening on May 19th, 2022 at the Front Porch Improv (210 W. Victory Drive in Savannah) starting at 6:00pm! The SHE HUSTLES community offers Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders a chance to network, learn, and inspire. This spring’s event will feature a keynote speaker with an inspiring story and a panel discussion between influential entrepreneurs and leaders from diverse industries.

The Creative Coast will be announcing the speaker and panelists over the coming weeks leading up to the event.

The doors will open at 6:00pm for networking over wine and hors d’oeuvres and will kick-off with emcee and Creative Coast Executive Director Jennifer Bonnett at 6:45pm. Tickets can be purchased online only for $20 per person (+ a small Eventbrite fee). Creative Coast Community Members receive a 50% discount on tickets using a code previously emailed to them. Visit https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles to learn more and grab your tickets today!

Those interested in attending should join the Creative Coast’s SHE HUSTLES in Savannah Facebook group for regular announcements and updates. Announcements will also be made on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @CreativeCoast.

For volunteer or sponsorship opportunities regarding SHE HUSTLES, please contact Kaitlin Lance at kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with all inquiries.