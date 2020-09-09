This month we are launching the #chooseSAVANNAH campaign and in an effort to share the Savannah love we are also launching a social media contest to spread the word!

In order to participate, you will need to make a #chooseSAVANNAH video following the contest guidelines here. The video with the most likes and shares will win the choice of either podcasting equipment or a two-night stay in downtown Savannah, GA. The contest will take place on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. You can participate on one or all three platforms.

For all of the terms and conditions and prize images/details, visit the link below…