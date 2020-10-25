Graphic designer, artist and illustrator Jess Telmanik is participating in this year’s Sunshine Kids Virtual Pumpkin Palooza to raise money for The Sunshine Kids Foundation. The Sunshine Kids is a non-profit organization dedicated to children with cancer. Established in 1982, the organization is committed to providing positive group activities and emotional support for young cancer patients.

Find Jess’ graphic design pumpkins (pictured here) and vote for her via the information and link below.

You can donate and participate in several ways:

Vote for Jess’ graphic design pumpkins in the first annual Sunshine Kids Virtual Pumpkin Palooza at the below link. A vote costs only $1! https://secure.qgiv.com/event/sskpumpkinpalooza/account/1027280/ Make a donation to The Sunshine Kids Foundation directly here: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/sskpumpkinpalooza/account/1027280/donate/ Paint/Decorate your own pumpkin and submit it as an individual (or use the one your kid created over the weekend!) or register and submit a pumpkin as a company! All proceeds support Sunshine Kids and their continued dedication to children with cancer.

About Jess Telmanik:

Visit Jess’ site to learn more about her work and contact her:

https://jesstelmanik.com

To Learn More About the Sunshine Kids Virtual Pumpkin Palooza, click HERE.