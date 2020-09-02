By Jennifer Bonnett for Savannah Morning News

Posted Sep 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM

Last week, I had the honor of attending the second Logistics Innovation Leadership Council meeting. The leadership council was formed in 2019 to oversee and set direction for the Logistics Technology Corridor Task Force, which was formed in 2018. Originally the leadership council intended to meet quarterly, but regular meetings got a little derailed by the COVID-19 crisis.

The leadership council is led by the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) and Georgia Southern University. The council is comprised of leaders from Savannah State University, Savannah Technical College, Georgia Ports Authority, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Centers of Innovation, Great Dane, Hunter Maclean and several other prominent organizations.

