Congratulations are in order for Jen Bonnett, Executive Director of the Creative Coast and Vice President of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Savannah Economic Development Authority, for being honored at Savannah Technical College’s Tribute to the Community Stars. Jen was one of twenty-one honorees at the livestreamed event, which “honor[ed] people who make our world a better place – through their dedication to work, community leadership, or volunteer service.”

Corporate Environments nominated Jen Bonnett to be highlighted as a Community star for her work fostering inclusive innovation and entrepreneurship in the coastal region. Laura Lee Bocade, Business Development Leader for Corporate Environment’s South Georgia region, shared why she and her team decided to nominate Jen:

Jen is passionate, energetic, visionary and smart. Her commitment to fostering entreprneurs, her focus on inclusivity and her dedication to making our region the tech and innovation corridor of the east makes her a STAR in every way.

The Creative Coast is so proud of Jen! Thank you to Savannah Technical College for putting on an exceptional livestreamed event. And thank you to Corporate Environments for nominating Jen and making the moment extra special for her and everyone involved.

About Savannah Technical College’s Tribute to the Community STARS:

Tribute to Community STARs honors people who make our world a better place – through their dedication to work, community leadership, or volunteer service. The Tribute event is held annually and is sponsored by the STC Foundation Community Council, a group of young professionals charged with expanding the local knowledge and profile of Savannah Technical College and its mission, and with raising funds to support the college, its programs, and students.

About Corporate Environments:

With over 30 years of proven experience as a commercial interior services provider, Corporate Environments provides the best in prefabricated construction, furniture and technology. We are a team of designers, project managers and technologists who are passionate about helping customers achieve their goals and we guide our clients through the complexities of creating, sourcing and delivering purposeful interior environments where people love to work.