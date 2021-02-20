Press release provided by IVolunteer International.

IVolunteer International today earned a 2021 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. By sharing metrics that highlight progress IVolunteer International is making toward its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation such as overhead ratios.

As a tech-nonprofit, we are always looking to calculate and measure our impact. We do this not only to calculate our internal impact, but to also assess what tools provide the most impact. We are humbled and inspired by this award again. Nipuna Ambanpola, Executive Director

To reach the Platinum level, IVolunteer International added extensive information to its GuideStar Nonprofit Profile: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. By taking the time to provide this information, IVolunteer International has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate nonprofit performance.

“I encourage you to visit our Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar to see what we’re all about. We’re thrilled that our Platinum Seal of Transparency and the associated benefits help us better communicate our organization’s exciting initiatives at a global scale.”

About IVolunteer International

IVolunteer International is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization registered in Savannah, Georgia. It is a Platinum Seal nonprofit organization on Guidestar and a Top Rated Nonprofit on Greatnonprofits. It is a technology nonprofit organization, with membership in FastForward. In 2019 and 2020, IVolunteer International was awarded finalist for the “Peace Through Trade Competition” by World Trade Center Savannah. Access the Media Kit here.

For more information, please contact Executive Director Nipuna Ambanpola via email at [email protected]. www.ivint.org Visit the Press Kit for more information. | Brand Guidelines