It’s time to get your tickets for TechCrunch Disrupt 2021!

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 is one of the biggest of TechCrunch’s annual events. This three-day experience is designed to expose hundreds of innovators and entrepreneurs who are launching their start-ups to investors, influencers, and other founders. Passes are available now and selling quickly!

With your pass, you can be a part of all the thrill this September 21-23, 2021. You will have virtual access all three days that will allow you the opportunity to view online programming that features an incredible line-up of over a hundred speakers that are ready to excite and educate. Each of the 31 topics will enforce TechCrunch’s two main focuses, that “..founders and investors [are] shaping the future of disruptive technology and ideas and startup experts [provide] insights to entrepreneurs.” To see the full line-up, see their agenda here.

How to get your passes:

Whether you just want to witness the brilliance of TechCrunch or are a founder ready to tackle Silicone Valley, click here to view different pass/ticket options and select the one that’s right for you. They do have several different pass options to choose from with benefits for founders, government employees, students and non-profits. According to their website, the Innovator Pass (standard pass) includes:

Access 100+ hours of live content & on-demand (for 3 months)

Network and chat with thousands of attendees

Discover invaluable connections with CrunchMatch

Meet exciting startups and companies from around the world in Startup Alley

Watch early stage startup pitch sessions

Level-up with informative breakout sessions

Complementary 3 month membership to Extra Crunch

**All price increases will occur on September 20th.

More about TechCrunch:

In 2005 a group of brilliant minds developed TechCrunch, an online newspaper focused on start-ups and advanced technology. TechCrunch offers a bounty of knowledge to grow your understanding of your market and tools to utilize that will give your start-up an extra boost. They host exciting events and allow you to create an account to network and communicate with individuals who might share the same interests you do. If you would like more information about all the different resources that TechCrunch has to offer, don’t hesitate to get started here! And to see more of their upcoming events, check out their events page here!

Fun fact! Mark Zuckerberg spoke during TechCrunch Disrupt 2013, if you want to see one of his talks via YouTube, I have provided the link here.