ITI Digital provides software solutions for the travel industry by providing automated content solutions, innovative online experiences, and proven marketing experience. They have worked with multiple organizations in the travel industry to promote economic development through tourism marketing for over 25 years.

With more than 20+ years in the tourism industry, ITI Digital has a proven approach that works. Their team consists of expert digital marketers, designers, software engineers, social media specialists, and content creators, writers, and managers. They deliver measurable results and help Destination Marketing Organizations achieve their goals.

The Savannah-headquartered company is seeking both an Assistant Web Project Manager and an Independent Sales Rep:

Assistant Web Project Manager – mid-level role

Independent Sales Rep – mid-senior role

Click the above titles for the respective job descriptions, responsibilities, and application links.