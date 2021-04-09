News provided by InventureIT

We have an excellent new position for software developers in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, Dalton, Georgia and Savannah, Georgia areas. Due to our ever expanding needs for our software platforms and customer growth, we are expanding our team of developers in order to begin more work within our software technology portfolio.

Day to day roles will be varied across a number of projects, so expect to be able to work on web, mobile, desktop, backend, front-end, old code and new code.

Basic Qualifications

5 years experience using NET framework 4.0 or higher

5 years C#

3 years web development (ASP.NET, Razor, or Razor Pages helpful)

2 years desktop application development

5 years SQL experience (SQL Server preferred)



The position calls for an mid-to-senior level developer who has demonstrated experience in all phases of application development and support in a team environment. This developer should be a self-starter that can handle multiple priorities simultaneously. Additionally, the candidate should display a pattern of continual learning and a desire to broaden their software development and design skills. InventureIT provides state-of-the-art hardware and development tools coupled with a team of highly skilled developers in a cutting edge Microsoft environment.

Preferred Skills



SQL Server Reporting Services

Exposure to WinForms, WPF, WCF

Jquery, HTML, CSS

Exposure to MVC/MVVM

Exposure to .Net 4 and Visual Studio 2016+

Knowledge of common design patterns

Xamarin Forms

XCode / Swift

Java / Android



Responsibilities



Write object-oriented code on deadlines

Adhere to project manager & lead developer architecture

Consistently meet project deadlines

Agile development methodologies

Potential to participate in architecture of projects

Potential for project leadership responsibilities

Participate in design and code reviews

Work with other developers in solving new and existing technical issues

Develop high-level and detail design specifications and estimates

Perform requirements analysis and develop technical specifications

Implementing strategies to fulfill data management requirements of applications in production, test, and development environments

Design and create databases to fulfill application data requirements.

Design, create, test, deploy, and maintain T-SQL scripts and procedures for use by applications.

Contribute 10% of your time on focused mentoring of our apprentices.



You must be able to regularly commute to the office in the 30720 or 31401 postal codes. Office hours are a minimum of 8 working hours expected from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Working remote is an option for some positions after being with the company for a year, but employees maintain a variable remote & on-site schedule that allows for flexible remote a few days each week as applicable to the team’s needs.

Learn more about InventureIT by visiting our website at www.inventureit.com.

Benefits



Healthcare Insurance

Vision Insurance

Dental Insurance

Disability & Life Insurance

Excellent 401k

Bonus Incentives

Downtown Parking and Activities

Cutting edge technology and resources, the coolest toys in the area!



Legitimate Candidates Should Be Able To Decipher And Use The Following Clue



To jump ahead of the line in the interview process, you may contact the hiring manager for the company about this job directly using the instructions below.

35 31 38 33 33 32 39 36 35 33 40 69 6e 76 65 6e 74 75 72 65 69 74 2e 63 6f 6d

Using the clue, craft and submit a cover letter that explains:



your interest in the position

your qualifications (attach resume)

the office location (Dalton or Savannah) you are applying, and lastly

for fun, take this quiz https://www.12types.dev/quiz and tell us what type of developer skills you can bring to our team.



Seniority Level

Entry level

Industry

Information Technology & Services

Computer Software

Staffing & Recruiting

Employment Type

Full-time

Job Functions

Engineering

Information Technology

