Inventure IT is growing! The local full-service IT management and software development company is seeking experienced software engineers in both Savannah and Chatanooga.

Day to day roles will be varied across a number of projects as their team enjoys giving developers access to work on different projects. Applicants should expect to be able to work on web, mobile, desktop, back-end, front-end, old code and new code.

Benefits:

Salary: Depends on Experience (Salary range starts at $50,000)

Healthcare, Vision and Dental

70%+ of healthcare benefits paid for employees and their families

401k: 100% match up to 4%

Long term and short term disability insurance

Significant bonus plan for all developers

Leading edge technology and resources, coolest toys in the area!

To learn more about the basic qualifications, responsibilities, and preferred skills, please visit Inventure IT’s job description on the Creative Coast job board: https://thecreativecoast.works/jobs

About Inventure IT:

Inventure IT provides computer services in Dalton, Chattanooga, and Savannah and satisfies the information technology needs of businesses throughout the Southeastern United States by providing consumers with unique IT solutions.