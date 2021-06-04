Inspiring Space Access for All in Savannah Live @ Expansive (Novel) Coworking – Jun 8, 3PM
Space is no longer just for NASA. Join us Tuesday June 8, 3:00-5:00 pm at the Expansive (Novel) Coworking Space in Savannah, GA for our “Conversations for the Future” event series to discover how you (or your business) could play a part in the emerging space economy. Learn more about workforce development, careers, and opportunities that can be applied in the return to space. Space nerds and all those curious about space are welcome!
Space represents the next great strategic frontier for the United States. Our history is full of examples of visionary transportation leadership across sea, land, and air; that history demands that we lead in space. The nation’s space enterprise is facing tremendous change, driven by technology advancements, entrepreneurial investments, new business models, rapidly changing threats, and a complex geopolitical landscape. Navigating this multifaceted domain requires experience and vision.