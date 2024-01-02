Infinity, Inc. Wins Best of Georgia® Computer & I.T. Firm for Third Year in a Row

Savannah, Ga. – The 2023 Georgia Business Journal results are in, and Infinity, Inc. has been voted a Best of Georgia® winner in the Computer & I.T. Firms category for the third year in a row.

The annual contest calculates a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input, and it recognizes less than 5% of businesses across the state according to founder David Greer.

“I’m so proud of the team we have here at Infinity,” said Infinity, Inc. CEO Chuck Brown. “From the guys who have been with us for years, to the new faces who have joined in the past few weeks, every single one of them deserves this recognition. It’s not just that they work hard—though they do—it’s that they care about doing the very best for our clients. And our clients see that. They feel it, and they know we are true partners. And that makes our business community stronger, which makes Savannah and Georgia stronger, too.”

Best of Georgia® nominees and winners are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports. Winners are named in hundreds of individual categories across 25 broad business and community sectors, with the number of honorees in each category depending on the size of the market sector. The list provides Georgia Business Journal readers with a go-to-guide for the best of everything in Georgia.

Infinity, Inc. is honored to be a Best of Georgia® winner again this year and would like to extend congratulations to all the other Savannah businesses as well as those across the state. The full list of Best of Georgia winners is available at BESTofGEORGIA.com/winners.

About Infinity, Inc.

Infinity, Inc. turns your company’s technology headaches into bottom-line business solutions. Founded in 1999 by brothers Chuck Brown and David Brown, Infinity, Inc. is a managed IT services provider with clients throughout the southeast, providing top tier support, cybersecurity protection, and strategic consulting. For more information about Infinity, go to www.infinityinc.us

###