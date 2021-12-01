Infinity, Inc. Voted Best of Georgia® Computer & I.T. Firm

The votes have been counted and the results are in! Infinity, Inc. is a 2021 Best of Georgia® winner in the Computer & I.T. Firms category of the Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll.

Georgia Business Journal readers and editors have weighed in on the best of everything in Georgia, honoring thousands of businesses and organizations in more than 25 broad business and community sectors.

Best of Georgia winners and nominees are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input, and are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports. Savannah companies including Leopold’s Ice Cream, the Bouhan Falligant law firm, and Gulfstream also won in their categories.

Infinity, Inc. CEO Chuck Brown responded to the news saying, “We are honored to be voted the Best in Georgia. Technology often frustrates people. It’s not why they started their companies or what they want to deal with all day. But we do. So even though we don’t do this work for the awards, it’s encouraging to hear when people value how we can help them.”

Winners are named in hundreds of individual categories, providing Georgia Business Journal readers with a go-to-guide for the best of everything in Georgia. Georgia Business Journal recognizes three levels of winners: The Best of Georgia, Best of Georgia Regional Winners and Honorable Mentions. Within each category, there are multiple honorees named in each tier, depending on the size of the market sector. You can view the full list of Best of Georgia winners at BESTofGEORGIA.com/winners.

About Infinity, Inc.

Infinity, Inc. turns your company’s technology headaches into bottom-line business solutions. Founded in 1999 by brothers Chuck Brown and David Brown, Infinity is a managed IT services provider providing top tier support and strategic consulting. For information about Infinity Inc., go to www.infinityinc.us.