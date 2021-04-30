Savannah, Ga. – Savannah-based IT services provider Infinity, Inc. would like to remind all eligible high school students to apply by May 31st for their $2000 scholarship. High school seniors graduating from public or private school, who currently reside in Bryan, Effingham, or Chatham County, may be eligible.

“By supporting students with an interest in computer science and technology, Infinity hopes to encourage education, experience, and exploration of our industry within our future leaders,” says Infinity CEO and Founder Chuck Brown. “It is our hope that this scholarship provides the resources a student needs to use technology to improve our lives, our community, and our world.”

The scholarship prize can be applied to various learning experiences and does not have to be designated for traditional college enrollment.

Applications are currently being accepted via Infinity’s website at https://www.infinityinc.us/scholarship/. Please check the website for full details.

About Infinity, Inc.:

Founded in 1999 by brothers Chuck Brown and David Brown, Infinity, Inc. is an IT services provider with clients throughout the southeast, providing top tier support and strategic consulting. For more information about Infinity, go to www.infinityinc.us.