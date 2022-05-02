Infinity Inc.’s Deadline for $2,000 Scholarship Coming Soon

Savannah, Ga. – The application deadline for the Infinity Anniversary Scholarship with a $2,000 award is just a few weeks away on May 31st. High school seniors graduating from public or private school, who currently reside in Bryan, Effingham, or Chatham County, may be eligible. Please encourage anyone interested to apply.

This is the fourth year local IT services provider Infinity, Inc. has offered this scholarship. What makes it unique is that the money does not have to be used for traditional college enrollment. The award can be used in a variety of ways for enrichment, experimentation, and exploration.

The scholarship was created to encourage local students with an interest in technology and computer science to pursue their ideas. Infinity was founded by Savannah natives who are proud of our community and determined to give back and promote opportunities for the next generation of technological advancement and discovery.

Applications are now being accepted via the Infinity website at https://www.infinityinc.us/ scholarship / . Please visit the website for full details and apply by May 31st.

ABOUT INFINITY, INC.

Founded in 1999 by brothers Chuck Brown and David Brown, Infinity, Inc. is an IT services provider with clients throughout the southeast, providing top tier support and strategic consulting. For more information about Infinity, go to www.infinityinc.us.