Infinity Inc. Named Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

News provided by Infinity Inc.

This year’s initiative highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity and encouraging individuals and organizations to take necessary measures to stay safe and secure in an increasingly connected world

Savannah, GA — Infinity, Inc. recently renewed its commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held annually in October, by becoming a 2021 Champion. They join a global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy both at home and at work. Because no matter what type of business you have, if you use email, collect data through a website, or work with vendors who do these things, then cybersecurity impacts your business.

“Cybersecurity is the most critical part of how we serve our clients nowadays,” said Infinity, Inc. CEO Chuck Brown. “A breach that leaks information or a hack that shuts down operations can cripple a company. And it’s our job not only to put the tools in place to protect these businesses, but to help educate our partners about safe and risky behavior. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is the perfect time to push that information even more than usual.”

Technology plays a part in almost everything we do now. Connected devices have been woven into society as an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their well-being. Despite these great advances in technology and the conveniences this provides, recent events have shown us how quickly our lives and businesses can be disrupted when cyber criminals and adversaries use technology to do harm.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to shed light on these security vulnerabilities, while offering actionable guidance on behaviors anyone can take to protect themselves and their organizations. Everyone has a responsibility to do their part in securing our interconnected world. That’s why the Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals committed to the Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of ‘Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.’

If everyone does their part – implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences, or training employees – our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.

Now in its 18th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Infinity, Inc. is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visithttps://www.cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month. You can also follow and use the official hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

About Infinity, Inc.

Founded in 1999 by brothers Chuck Brown and David Brown, Infinity Inc. is an IT services provider with clients throughout the southeast, providing top tier support and strategic consulting.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come.

About National Cyber Security Alliance

The National Cyber Security Alliance is a nonprofit alliance on a mission to create a more secure connected world. We enable powerful, public-private partnerships in our mission to educate and inspire individuals to protect themselves, their families, and their organizations for the collective good. Our primary partners are the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and our Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; AIG; Bank of America; Cofense; Discover; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; KnowBe4; La-Z-Boy; Lenovo; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft; Mimecast; NortonLifeLock; Paubox; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Terranova Security; US Bank; VISA; Wells Fargo.