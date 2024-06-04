Infinity, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years Helping Businesses with I.T.

Founded in 1999 by local Savannah brothers, Chuck and David Brown, Infinity has grown into an award-winning business technology company. Older than Facebook, YouTube, and the iPhone, Infinity broke into the industry before MSPs were something business owners knew or cared about.

Back then, PayPal was called one of the worst business ideas of the year, everyone was panicking about the Y2K bug, and Hurricane Floyd caused so much evacuation traffic, it was reportedly the first time an interstate turned direction in US history.

For businesses in Savannah, this was a challenging time of wanting to grow technology use while being too small to warrant the services or attention of the companies offering it, such as IBM.

But it was that oversight that Chuck and David turned into an opportunity to help.

So for the last 25 years, Infinity has cared for the companies in our community, helping them choose, use, and improve on the technology they need to reach their goals. Those clients, in turn, have helped build Savannah into the thriving economy it is today, attracting more opportunities and growth. See photos below.

As any business owner knows, it is not easy to start and maintain a successful company. It’s more than a full-time job. It’s a constant flood of worry, excitement, frustration, and ideas that can end up driving you crazy AND give you the strongest sense of satisfaction in the world. It is not for the faint of heart.It is challenging every single day, and it is entirely a team effort. Chuck, David, and everyone at Infinity would like to thank the clients, mentors, vendors, and family who have supported them over these many years.

“It’s funny how even a pretty big milestone like this can sneak up on you,” says CEO Chuck Brown. “You spend your days doing the work, putting out fires, and making plans, and you don’t even realize that a year or five has flashed by. Then a moment like this arrives, and you stop and look around. You look back. You are filled with gratitude.”

David Brown, COO says, “Sometimes it still feels like Infinity is just getting started, that we have so many goals and growth still ahead. But it’s important to remember where we were, appreciate where we are, and thank everyone who has helped us along the way.”

Today, at a time when business owners worry constantly about cybersecurity threats, data leaks, and how to maintain a competitive edge through digital tools and innovation, Infinity is proud to be the IT partner their clients rely on.