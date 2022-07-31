IncFile’s Fresh Start Business Grant Offering Aspiring Entrepreneurs $2,500
IncFile, a company that works to make registering a business as easy as possible by using technology to streamline the business formation process and cultivating a team of experts to assist, is giving aspring entrepreneurs $2,500 to start a business via the Fresh Start Business Grant. The opportunity exists to provide those interested in entrepreneurship or reworking an old business idea with the money to cover startup costs. Selected applicants will also receive free formation services from Incfile at a $385 value, including incorporation services in your state, free Registered Agent services for a year, and a free tax consultation.
The grant lists the following requirements and application processes…
Requirements
- Must be 21 years or older
- Must be a U.S. resident
- Must be planning to start a new business or grow an existing business in a significant way
How to Apply
- Complete online application
- Create a short, 2-minute video telling us how entrepreneurship will impact your life
- Submit sample business plan
IncFile also offers a $2,500 grant for high school seniors, undergraduate students, graduate students, or trade school students called the Young Entrepreneur Scholarship Grant.
Learn more about all of IncFile’s grant opportunities and apply by clicking HERE.
About IncFile:
[IncFile] has assisted 800,000 entrepreneurs and small business owners in the formation and growth of their businesses. Our mission is to provide you with a superior and modern experience at an unparalleled value.
Visit https://www.incfile.com/about for more info.
