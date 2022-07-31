IncFile’s Fresh Start Business Grant Offering Aspiring Entrepreneurs $2,500

IncFile, a company that works to make registering a business as easy as possible by using technology to streamline the business formation process and cultivating a team of experts to assist, is giving aspring entrepreneurs $2,500 to start a business via the Fresh Start Business Grant. The opportunity exists to provide those interested in entrepreneurship or reworking an old business idea with the money to cover startup costs. Selected applicants will also receive free formation services from Incfile at a $385 value, including incorporation services in your state, free Registered Agent services for a year, and a free tax consultation.

The grant lists the following requirements and application processes…

Requirements

Must be 21 years or older

Must be a U.S. resident

Must be planning to start a new business or grow an existing business in a significant way

How to Apply