Igneo Technologies to open first U.S. facility at SeaPoint in Savannah

The Igneo Technologies group of companies offers a sustainable solution to recycle e-waste in order to extract reusable metal components while safely neutralizing any harmful content of the material. The end product is a combination of sustainable copper concentrate and precious metals, which can be directly reintroduced into the metal smelting marketplace.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.